Jason Momoa Had An Adorable Response To Birthday Request From The Rock's Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing some of the joyous moments of being a dad and, as it turns out, some of those moments involve ... Jason Momoa?

The Moana star shared a series of snapshots over the weekend in celebration of his 3-year-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana,” he wrote in one post. “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you’. Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?’”

In the comments, Momoa, who plays the character Aquaman in the DC Comics films, didn’t miss a beat and wished Tia a happy birthday with plenty of heart and laughing-while-crying emoji.