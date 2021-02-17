Dwayne Johnson has revealed he would consider running for US president.
The Hollywood actor said he would enter a future race for the White House “if that’s what the people wanted”.
Dwayne – also known by his former WWE wrestling name The Rock – made the admission to USA Today.
“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.
“So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”
Dwayne first spoke of how people had asked him about whether he’d run for president in an interview with GQ magazine in 2017.
He said at the time: “A year ago, it started coming up more and more.
“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”
In the recent US election, Dwayne publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In a video he shared on Twitter, he said: “As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States.”
Following the result, Dwayne said he “got a little emotional”, saying in an Instagram video: “Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10.”
He said his vote represented his daughters and the values of decency and humanity that he and his wife Lauren Hashian instil in them.
“And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided,” he explained.