Dwayne Johnson has revealed he would consider running for US president. The Hollywood actor said he would enter a future race for the White House “if that’s what the people wanted”. Dwayne – also known by his former WWE wrestling name The Rock – made the admission to USA Today.

Shutterstock Dwayne Johnson

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.” Dwayne first spoke of how people had asked him about whether he’d run for president in an interview with GQ magazine in 2017. He said at the time: “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

Shutterstock Dwayne Johnson