Filming is currently underway on the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, with new details emerging about how UK fans will be able to watch the show.

The Crown and Doctor Who star Matt Smith has been snapped in character with co-star Emma D’Arcy as members of the Targaryen family in the new series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

Both Matt and Emma’s characters, Prince Daemon and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, are seen sporting long, white hair, similar to Thrones staple Daenarys, who was played by Emilia Clarke in the hit drama.

House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in the US, while here in the UK, it’s been announced it will air on Sky Atlantic, with NOW subscribers also being able to watch the long-awaited spin-off (via Metro).