Filming is currently underway on the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, with new details emerging about how UK fans will be able to watch the show.
The Crown and Doctor Who star Matt Smith has been snapped in character with co-star Emma D’Arcy as members of the Targaryen family in the new series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.
Both Matt and Emma’s characters, Prince Daemon and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, are seen sporting long, white hair, similar to Thrones staple Daenarys, who was played by Emilia Clarke in the hit drama.
House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in the US, while here in the UK, it’s been announced it will air on Sky Atlantic, with NOW subscribers also being able to watch the long-awaited spin-off (via Metro).
However, fans are still in for a bit of a wait, with the show – based on George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood – not set to make its debut until 2022.
Joining Matt and Emma in the House Of The Dragon cast are British stars Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint.
Steve Toussaint will be playing Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who is described as a “famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat”.
Game Of Thrones came to an end in 2019, and the final season ended up splitting fans’ opinion right down the middle – with members of the cast even expressing differing opinions about how things turned out in the award-winning fantasy series.
All eight seasons of Game Of Thrones are available to watch on NOW.
