A Scottish darts pro has been forced to deny he farted on stage during possibly the greatest live TV interview of recent times.

Gary Anderson was being interviewed on Dutch TV station RTL7L after beating Dutchman Wesley Harms to win a place in the quarter-finals of the Gland Slam of Darts.

The presenter had evidently just had an interesting conversation with Harms, who had made accusations of chronic flatulence.

The interview is worth quoting in full: