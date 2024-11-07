Gary Barlow's Giant Son Is The Hero We Need This Election Week

It’s fair to say that this has been one hell of a bleak week – with our social media feeds totally overrun with reactions to the US’s presidential election.
However, amongst this Trump misery, one man is standing head and shoulders above the rest... literally.
In a sentence we didn’t expect to be saying, Gary Barlow’s son Daniel has an internet sensation due to his height – and he’s exactly the relief we need in a week like this one.
Let us explain. A recently resurfaced picture of Gary and his family (which the Take That star shared back in June for Father’s Day), went viral after fans were left in disbelief at the height difference between the Back For Good singer and his son Daniel.
And of course, people on X (formerly Twitter) did exactly what we needed them to do on a week filled with despair – meme the hell out of the news that Gary has a very tall son to give us some much-needed hilarity.
As one user wrote: “You think you’re gonna give up with Twitter because it’s all got a bit shouty and then suddenly Gary Barlow’s son bursts onto the scene and you think this might be the very pinnacle of human existence.”
It’s truly a throwback to the good ol’ days of Twitter – so buckle up and enjoy the best tweets about our new favourite internet star.
However, the biggest twist in this story isn’t Dan, it’s the fact that he’s actually... not that tall.
The difference in size may look dramatic, but in fact, it’s all down to Gary’s smaller build.
According to other news outlets, Gary is 5ft 7 ½ inches tall, while his son is 6ft 2 – not a dramatic height at all, really!