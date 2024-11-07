Donald Trump via Associated Press

The image of President-elect Donald Trump graced dozens of newspaper front pages worldwide on Thursday following his decisive 2024 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Many headlines riffed on Trump’s “incredible” political comeback, his landslide win or on the term “rehired,” a reference to his “you’re fired” catchphrase from his Apprentice reality TV show.

Advertisement

Some, though, were more pointed.

Australia’s The Age printed a Shining-referencing headline, “Here’s Donny!”

“He is a man guilty of 34 felonies, twice impeached, accused of racism, misogyny and inciting a riot. But Donald J Trump has secured a second term as president of the United States of America,” the sub-headline read.

The Age

Britain’s Daily Mirror asked on its cover, “What Have They Done… Again?”

The Guardian, meanwhile, ran with the title, “American dread.”

The Guardian

Advertisement

Scotland’s Daily Record called it “the 2nd dumbing” alongside its main headline of “The star spangled spanner.”

Our front page tomorrow leads on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election #ScotPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CW1s9FNrt6 — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) November 6, 2024

The editorial board of France’s Le Monde titled its essay, “The end of an American world.” It noted how Americans “made an informed decision” in voting Trump back into office this time around. “Trump’s voters chose him in full consciousness, as did the business and tech leaders who rallied behind him, following in the footsteps of Elon Musk, the iconoclastic CEO turned eminence grise. The rest of the world will suffer,” it warned.