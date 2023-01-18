Gary Lineker Laughs Off Match Of The Day 'Porn Prank': 'Credit To Them, It Was Funny'

Gary Lineker was left red-faced after a particularly strange evening of hosting Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

Gary was presenting a third-round replay in the studio – alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy – from the match between Wolves and Liverpool when he was rudely interrupted by some piercing moans.

Recalling the awkward moment hours later, Gary told Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark: “If you’d told me this morning that tonight I’d be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal, I would have been terrified.

“Thankfully, it was just something that happened in the studio.”

Oh my god someone just did the sex noise prank on BBC . Poor @GaryLineker hahahahahahahahahahahah #FACup pic.twitter.com/E1kCvua0Uf — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) January 17, 2023

Gary said he did “recognise” the sound when it first erupted in the studio, but quickly added: “I think we’ve all been done with that, where you open up a WhatsApp, it’s a trick on a train, busy in people’s company.

“It was quite difficult to cope with during the pre-match build-up, so then I thought maybe it had gone to one of the pundits’ phones, and then I thought, ‘no it’s too loud,’ then obviously worked out it was a prank.”

He said the sounds even concealed what his colleagues were trying to say about the match: “I could hardly hear what they said when the thing was going off.”

‘As pranks go, it was a good one. Credit to them, it was funny I thought’



Gary Lineker, on his way home after the Wolves v Liverpool game, speaks to #Newsnight about the Match of the Day moan

https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/b8fwS1Q48K — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 17, 2023

It wasn’t long before the team realised the noises only started up when the live coverage went to the studio – so Lineker thought it was done by someone “watching the TV”.

Acknowledging how the BBC had apologised for the incident, which is now under investigation, Gary laughed: “We’ve certainly got nothing to [be sorry] for.”

Kirsty also cheekily asked: “It is the most unusual special effect you’ve ever had to deal with it?”

“Unquestionably so,” the former footballer replied.

Gary also pointed out that in a sense, it “added to the whole game actually, I don’t think anyone cared, the match wasn’t that special”.

Gary joked: “We had a screamer of a goal, which was kind of the tone of the whole show, I suppose.”

While he did note that it was a security issue, he concluded: “As pranks go, it was a good one. Credit to them, it was funny I thought.”

When the match started, Gary also tweeted out a picture of the guilty device which was taped to the back of the set.