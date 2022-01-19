Gaspard Ulliel, Face Of Bleu De Chanel And Star Of Marvel's Moon Knight, Has Died Aged 37

Gaspard Ulliel Francois G. Durand via Getty Images

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at the age of 37, following a skiing accident.

Gaspard was hospitalised on Tuesday after an incident while he was skiing in the Alps, after which he was said to be in a “serious condition”.

Advertisement

The day after the accident, it was confirmed to the Agence France-Presse by Gaspard’s agent that the actor had died.

L'acteur Gaspard Ulliel est décédé à 37 ans, annonce son agent à l' #AFP pic.twitter.com/F3YkE8bLCr — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 19, 2022

Gaspard appeared in films in both French and English, and was known to many as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Advertisement

He began his film career in the early 2000s, eventually winning the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2004 for his performance in A Very Long Engagement, at the age of 20.

Later, he portrayed Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 drama Hannibal Rising and took the lead in a French-language biopic of the fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Advertisement

For his role in Saint Laurent, he was nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2015, which he eventually won two years later for his performance in the drama It’s Only The End Of The World.

More recently, he joined the cast of the Marvel series Moon Knight, the trailer for which debuted earlier this week.

The French star will appear opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as Anton Mogart – otherwise known as Midnight Man – in the new show, which will debut on the streaming service Disney+ in March.

Gaspard is survived by his partner of eight years, the French singer and model Gaëlle Piétri, and their five-year-old son named Orso.

Advertisement