First Look At The Reunited Gavin & Stacey Cast As Plot Details For Final Episode Are Revealed

Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones pictured during the show's original run BBC

With just over a month to go until the brand new Gavin & Stacey special airs, fans have been treated to a first glimpse at the reunited cast.

On Thursday night, the BBC debuted a new picture of Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, James Corden and Ruth Jones back in character on the set of the new episode.

And that’s not all – cryptic plot details about the episode have also been revealed.

The stars of Gavin & Stacey on the set of the show's last ever episode BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Despite airing on Christmas Day, it was previously rumoured the special would not actually take place over the festive season, which appears to be the case, based on this latest update.

“It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then,” a press release has teased. “In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.”

Meanwhile, Ness has apparently started “a new business venture” while her son, still known as Neil The Baby, is “about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad”.

The press release continues: “Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly-retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room – and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time – and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

Filming on the Gavin & Stacey special wrapped last month, with members of the cast being spotted shooting in what looked like wedding suits.

Co-creator and star James recently raised eyebrows when he teased that the episode could also involve a funeral.

It’s also been reported that, as well as the main cast, Sheridan Smith will be making a guest appearance, reprising her performance as Smithy’s younger sister Rudi.