Alison Steadman Names The Gavin & Stacey Scene The Whole Cast Was 'Dreading'

Alison Steadman via Associated Press

The Bafta nominee is set to reprise her role as matriarch Pam Shipman in Gavin & Stacey’s third and final Christmas special, which will reunite her with all of the show’s core cast for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement

Filming on the festive episode was completed last week, with Alison admitting that the group’s last day on set was an especially emotional one.

“We were all dreading that final scene when we finished,” she told The One Show on Wednesday night.

“I think 90% of us were in tears. Some people braved it, because it’s been so fantastic.”

She added that when filming was done, she and the rest of the cast had a “lovely” wrap party, although knowing they’ll never play their iconic characters again is still casting a long shadow for some.

“We’ll just miss not filming it any more, it was fabulous,” Alison said.

"I think 90 percent of us were in tears!"



Alison Steadman talks about filming #GavinandStacey for the last time ahead of the Christmas special finale 🥹



Watch #TheOneShow live now 👉 https://t.co/8IxbEGkhXk pic.twitter.com/YlsTwcU5bJ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 9, 2024

Fans have been waiting for news of another Gavin & Stacey special ever since 2019’s Christmas episode ended on the mother of all cliffhangers, when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy in the street.

Advertisement