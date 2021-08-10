Gavin Williamson Says He Has 'Forgotten' His A-Level Results

Gavin Williamson has sad he does not remember what A-Level grades he received, despite remembering opening the envelope.

In an interview on LBC on Tuesday morning, the education secretary said his results allowed him to go to Bradford University.

“For a lad growing up in Scarborough, Bradford was the most exotic and exciting place in the whole world,” he said.

“I remember walking up to those college doors, going into my college at sixth form, getting the envelope, opening up that envelope, seeing the grades on there and feeling absolute delight.”

But pressed on what his results were, Williamson said: “I’ve forgotten, it was so long ago.”

Williamson, who received his grades 27 years ago, was only able to reveal he did not get three A*s.