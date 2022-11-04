Rob Pinney via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to launch an “urgent” independent investigation into Gavin Williamson, after the cabinet minister was accused of bullying.

The close ally of the prime minister is reported to have sent “vile and threatening messages” to Wendy Morton, the Tory former chief whip.

Advertisement

According to Tortoise, the messages were sent in the final days of Liz Truss’ premiership.

Morton, who was in charge of party discipline during the former PM’s chaotic in office, is reported to have submitted a formal complaint to the Conservative Party.

Williamson played a behind the scenes role in Sunak’s bid to become party leader.

He was handed the job of minister without portfolio in the cabinet - a brief to range across government - when Sunak entered No.10.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said there needed to be an “urgent and independent investigation” in the the claims.

“These new revelations raise fresh questions about Rishi Sunak’s woeful judgment in resurrecting ministers who left government under a cloud of misconduct,” she said.

Advertisement

“Gavin Williamson was sacked from cabinet twice, yet despite risking national security he has now been put at the heart of the government’s corporate headquarters.”

Williamson served as chief whip during Theresa May’s time in Downing Street. He famously kept a pet tarantula in his office.

He was sacked as defence secretary by May in 2019 after she concluded he leaked information from the National Security Council, something he denied.

Williamson was brought back into government as education secretary in 2019 by Boris Johnson, who then sacked him in 2021.