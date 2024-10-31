GB News Slapped With Massive Fine After Breaking Ofcom Guidelines With Rishi Sunak Broadcast

Rishi Sunak appearing on GB News earlier this year GB News

GB News is being forced to pay £100,000 after breaking Ofcom guidelines with a broadcast featuring former prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

Back in February, the divisive news platform aired what was billed as a “people’s forum” with Sunak, in which the then-PM responded to questions from undecided voters in County Durham.

The much-derided live broadcast sparked hundreds of complaints to Ofcom, who ruled in May that GB News had broken its rules around impartiality by not incorporating a more “wide range of significant views” into what was technically a news broadcast.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Ofcom had been fined £100K due to this breach, which chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos has described as a “direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom”.

As reported by Sky News, he added: “We believe these sanctions are unnecessary, unfair and unlawful.”

GB News is contesting this fine, and will not be made to pay until the end of these proceedings.

GB News broke broadcasting rules with People’s Forum: The Prime Minister.



We found GB News failed to preserve due impartiality in this case - a serious and repeated breach of our rules.



🔗Find out more: https://t.co/61od9yWf3H pic.twitter.com/eqrUdGMU7S — Ofcom (@Ofcom) May 20, 2024

This is far from the first time that GB News has landed itself in hot water with the TV watchdog, though.