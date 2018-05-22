GDPR Sounds Dull But Here's Why Those Emails And Website Pop-Ups Are Important

If your inbox is anything like ours, it’s likely to be full of emails from various companies telling you that they’re either changing their privacy policy or asking if they can stay in touch. And over the next five days you’re going to start seeing not just more of these emails, but pop-ups on every website you use.

The reason for this is a European law known as the General Data Protection Regulation. It is the single largest piece of online privacy law ever created and when it is enforced on the 25 May it will fundamentally change the way companies handle your personal data online.

For the most part you won’t have to do anything during this change, but once it’s in place it will give you the ability to completely control your online identity. Here’s everything you need to know about GDPR and what rights it gives you.

What is GDPR?

GDPR is a collection of data protection laws affecting any person who lives inside the European Union. They require that any personal information given or collected about you is stored securely, is easily accessible by you, and can be deleted with ease at any point.

Personal information includes everything from passwords to email addresses and photos, to posts on social media. It also includes all the data that websites collect on you such as the phone you use, how long you spend on it, your location and even the operating system you’re running on.

All of this information must now be protected and every website, app or company that collects this information must let you know how it’s using it and give you the control to stop them.

Essentially this can all be boiled down into four main rights.

1. You have the right to be told about what a company is doing with your data

Every company that wants to collect data about you has to tell you that it’s going to do that and it has to do so in a way that’s easy to understand.

Over the next few days you’ll start seeing notices from websites asking your permission to do just this. Most of them will simply ask you to ‘agree’ - but of course you also have the right to disagree. If you don’t like the kind of data that a website is collecting you can say so, and as such that company will be bound to stop acquiring it. However, that might mean you won’t be able to visit a site anymore.

If you agree, then a website must now show you exactly how it’s collecting your personal data and why. To do this, most sites and services will start featuring a ‘dashboard’ that shows you in real-time the type of data that’s collected. A really great example is Google’s privacy dashboard which gives you almost exhaustive access to all the ways in which Google is collecting information about you.