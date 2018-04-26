This Is Why You’re Getting Lots Of Emails Asking If Brands Can Still Contact You

Over the last few weeks you may have started getting a lot of emails from brands or companies asking you to re-sign up to their newsletter or agree to their terms and conditions.

If you’re wondering why this is all happening now, it’s actually for a really good reason.

All these emails, while mildly annoying, are a side-effect of a brand-new set of privacy laws called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that will come into effect at the end of May.