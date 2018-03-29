Facebook has rolled out new, easier privacy controls on its smartphone app following the revelations surrounding Cambridge Analytica. The new menu greatly simplifies how much control a user has over what information Facebook stores on them and then in turn how to delete it. In the past these menus were spread across a dizzying 20 screens but Facebook has reduced that to just one main screen with access to everything.

The new Privacy Shortcuts menu will let you add two-factor authentication to make your account more secure, review the posts you’ve shared in the past and permanently delete them and even control your ad preferences. “We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed.” explain Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Policy and Ashlie Beringer, VP and Deputy General Counsel.

According to Facebook the changes to your app should be rolling out now so if you haven’t seen the changes already you will see them appear in the coming days.

On the desktop version, Facebook has already made some small but crucial changes to its settings menu including the removal of the Apps others use section which outlined the personal information that your friends could be sharing about you through the apps they used. It’s believed that it was this setting which allowed the initial collection of over 50m people’s data. In response Facebook has updated the settings screen with a statement: “These outdated settings have been removed because they applied to an older version of our platform that no longer exists.”

