Gear Starmer: Look At The Merch Labour’s Flogging At Party Conference

HuffPost UK Mugs on sale at Labour Party conference 2021

As thousands descend on Brighton for the first Labour Party conference in two years, HuffPost UK takes a look at the merch on sale. Labour members can snap up everything from a £10 teddy bear in a red t-shirt to a £15 umbrella. Among those spotted browsing the gift shop on Saturday include shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry. Retro gifts feature heavily this year including a £6 mug bearing a poster thought to be from Labour’s 1950 General Election that reads: “Labour’s health service covers everyone. Tories voted against it.”

HuffPost UK Posters on sale at Labour Party conference 2021

Also on sale are three different posters priced at £4 that celebrate Labour’s post-war prime minister Clement Attlee. Another poster celebrates “phenomenal women” and features Harriet Harman, Margaret Beckett, Jo Cox and Diane Abbott. However, the poster spells Betty Boothroyd’s name incorrectly as: “Betty Boothryod”.

HuffPost UK Baby clothes on sale at Labour Party conference 2021

Delegates can also get their hands on a tote bag featuring a photograph and quote from NHS founder Nye Bevan. Party members can also pick up gifts for tots, including bibs and t-shirts that read: “Future Labour Prime Minister”. Many of the gifts celebrate Labour’s post-war history but HuffPost did not spot any merch marking Labour’s most electorally successful prime minister Tony Blair.

HuffPost UK Nye Bevan tote bag on sale at Labour party conference

Other gifts include badges, pens, key rings, drink bottles, face masks and rosettes. Outside of the official shop, merch hungry delegates can also collect some freebies from exhibitors. The best goodie box is being handed out by the CWU communications union and includes a coffee cup, lanyard, face mask and notebook.

HuffPost UK Teddy bears on sale at Labour Party conference 2021

The event will run through to Wednesday when Sir Keir Starmer will give his first conference speech as leader of the Labour Party. Labour uses the opportunity to vote on major policies from taxes to foreign affairs. As well as the main speeches, smaller events including panel discussions and drinks receptions are also set to take place.