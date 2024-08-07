Gemma Collins' Ad For 'Depression Treatment' Headset Banned By Standards Authority

Gemma Collins pictured on the set of This Morning in June Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Gemma Collins has found herself at the centre of controversy after a sponsored social media post of hers was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Back in May 2023, the reality star posted a clip of herself sampling the Flow Neuroscience AB device, a headset which advertises itself as a “non-invasive depression treatment”.

In the video post, Gemma claimed the headset “actually works faster and better than antidepressants”.

“When I tell you it is amazing – it is literally amazing,” the former TOWIE cast member enthused. “Even after one week of use I’m feeling lighter, I’m feeling brighter, I am loving life now I’m [off my] depression tablets and this has been a real game changer for me.”

“It’s like having your own therapist in the comfort of your own home,” Gemma continued, telling her followers. “You’re fully in control of your own treatment.”

However, on Wednesday morning, the ASA ruled that the post was in breach of their code, as it “discouraged essential treatment for a condition for which medical supervision should be sought”.

“The ASA acknowledged that Ms Collins maintained she had stopped taking antidepressants before starting to use Flow,” they said.

“We considered, however, that the implication was that people who started to use the device would be able to stop their medication shortly after and without medical supervision.”

We've banned an ad for Flow Neuroscience posted on Gemma Collins' Instagram account. This ruling explains how ads mustn't discourage essential treatment for depression, where medical supervision should be sought: https://t.co/DUQp8zb2XE #ASA #TheAdRegulator #InfluencerAds pic.twitter.com/PB39EBk9uL — ASA (@ASA_UK) August 7, 2024

Although the ASA acknowledged that in the accompanying caption, Gemma insisted her followers should “consult your GP always without fail and do not stop taking your medication before consulting your GP”, they felt this message was “insufficient to satisfy the requirement” of their code of conduct.

“Ads must not offer treatment for depression unless that treatment was conducted under the supervision of a suitably qualified health professional,” they explained.

“In addition to the potential risks of not seeking medical advice before starting treatment for depression, the NHS website stated that it was not recommended to discontinue antidepressant use without supervision by a medical professional because of the potentially serious physical and mental side effects.

“We considered that the ad trivialised the decision to come off antidepressants or not take them at all and encouraged people to take their treatment into their own hands.”

In recent history, the ASA has made headlines due to rulings about ad campaigns featuring several different celebrities.

