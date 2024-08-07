Gemma Collins' Ad For 'Depression Treatment' Headset Banned By Standards Authority

Gemma Collins has found herself at the centre of controversy after a sponsored social media post of hers was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.
Back in May 2023, the reality star posted a clip of herself sampling the Flow Neuroscience AB device, a headset which advertises itself as a “non-invasive depression treatment”.
In the video post, Gemma claimed the headset “actually works faster and better than antidepressants”.
“When I tell you it is amazing – it is literally amazing,” the former TOWIE cast member enthused. “Even after one week of use I’m feeling lighter, I’m feeling brighter, I am loving life now I’m [off my] depression tablets and this has been a real game changer for me.”
“It’s like having your own therapist in the comfort of your own home,” Gemma continued, telling her followers. “You’re fully in control of your own treatment.”
However, on Wednesday morning, the ASA ruled that the post was in breach of their code, as it “discouraged essential treatment for a condition for which medical supervision should be sought”.
“The ASA acknowledged that Ms Collins maintained she had stopped taking antidepressants before starting to use Flow,” they said.
“We considered, however, that the implication was that people who started to use the device would be able to stop their medication shortly after and without medical supervision.”
Although the ASA acknowledged that in the accompanying caption, Gemma insisted her followers should “consult your GP always without fail and do not stop taking your medication before consulting your GP”, they felt this message was “insufficient to satisfy the requirement” of their code of conduct.
“Ads must not offer treatment for depression unless that treatment was conducted under the supervision of a suitably qualified health professional,” they explained.
“In addition to the potential risks of not seeking medical advice before starting treatment for depression, the NHS website stated that it was not recommended to discontinue antidepressant use without supervision by a medical professional because of the potentially serious physical and mental side effects.
“We considered that the ad trivialised the decision to come off antidepressants or not take them at all and encouraged people to take their treatment into their own hands.”
In recent history, the ASA has made headlines due to rulings about ad campaigns featuring several different celebrities.
Back in April, the authority banned a TV ad for the building society Nationwide which featured The Crown actor Dominic West, having previously made a controversial ruling about a Calvin Klein campaign featuring British singer FKA Twigs.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.