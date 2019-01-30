Gemma Collins Insists Her Dancing On Ice Fall Wasn't Staged

The TOWIE star stumbled and face-planted in the closing moments of her live performance during Sunday’s show , managing to get back on her feet to finish the routine.

But some critics weren’t convinced, claiming The GC had tumbled on purpose.

In response to this, she told The Sun: “It definitely wasn’t faked, one million per cent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

“I didn’t fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground. What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

“It was so weird. I don’t think I tripped, I think I blacked out.”

Gemma’s denial comes a day after her boyfriend, James ‘Arg’ Argent, defended her by stating: “Anyone who thinks Gemma faked the fall and risked life-threatening injuries is an idiot.

“She had a feeling that something was going to go wrong on the night... and she was right.”