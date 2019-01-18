Gemma Collins Reveals Backstage Showdown With 'Dancing On Ice' Co-Star Mark Little

Gemma Collins has claimed her former ‘Dancing On Ice’ co-star Mark Little told her to “f**k off” and called her a “cow” in a behind-the-scenes showdown. The ‘TOWIE’ star admitted she and Mark did not get on while he was on the ITV skating show, and called him out for making comments about her weight during an interview following his exit. Speaking to The Sun, Gemma said: “I don’t think Mark Little really likes me.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Gemma Collins

“On that day, I asked him how he was and he told me to ‘eff off’ and that I was a cow. And that really upset me. “I get he was under pressure,” she continued, talking about recent allegations made about his personal life in the press. “Mark wasn’t nice to me.” Referencing her early exit from the show’s studios during Sunday’s live show, Gemma continued: “To be honest, when my taxi driver messaged me and said, ‘Babes, I’m outside’, I was out of there – I weren’t hugging Mark Little, and I’m pleased I didn’t because he’s gone on to criticise me about my size and that just stinks.”

ITV Mark Little was voted off 'Dancing On Ice' on Sunday

Gemma was discussing comments Mark had made about her during an interview with HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’ earlier this week. He said: “That’s what they say about the ice. If you go at it, you burn 1400 calories an hour. That’s why I lost a good amount of weight, I lost 15 kilos. It was just melting off me. “Gemma, I don’t know her that well, I didn’t know her before the ice, but she must have been very, very big. She’s slimmed down, has she? I don’t know. Good on her for slimming down.” HuffPost UK has contacted Mark’s representative for comment about Gemma’s accusations.