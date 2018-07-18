Netflix have secured the services of Gemma Collins to help them promote the new series of ‘Orange Is The New Black’.
And before you ask, no we’re not sure why either.
In a bizarre coming together of two pop culture references, The GC meets the ladies of Litchfield in a new promo video for the hit series.
Now, with Gemma’s popularity on the internet as the Queen of Memes, Netflix probably thought they were on to a winner by featuring her as a new inmate, but the result is just a bit... well, odd?
That said, we did enjoy the ladies’ dig at her short-lived spell in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle, as well as Gemma paying hommage to *that* iconic dress with her take on the prison uniform.
Turns out though that we weren’t the only ones left totally baffled by the whole thing...
Gemma didn’t seem to care too much though as she said being flown out to New York to film the promo was a “pivotal turning point in my career and life”.
Posting a photo on Instagram, she said: “I just couldn’t believe it when I got the call to do this .... what an honour it was to be flown to NYC and to film with @netflix and the OITNB cast it really was a pivotal turning point in my career and life, and the GC toaster ....available soon”
The sixth series of ‘OITNB’ will be available to stream from 27 July and picks up following the cliffhanger at the end of the last run.
The final episode saw the prisoners lose their stand-off with the guards, who blew their way into a secret hideaway where the final 10 inmates were hiding.
The group included fan favourites Suzanne, Taystee, Red, Alex and Piper and their fates were left unclear, while Officer Piscatella was accidentally shot dead by the SWAT team.