Gemma Collins has apologised to her fans, after her head was photoshopped onto numerous models’ bodies on her clothing website.

Earlier this month, it was discovered that The GC had been using pictures of models with her head superimposed on them to sell plus-size clothing on her website.

Addressing the matter on Monday’s (30 April) ‘This Morning’, the ‘TOWIE’ star came clean, claiming she asked her team to do it because she felt that her image would sell more clothes than the models’.