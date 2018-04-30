Gemma Collins has apologised to her fans, after her head was photoshopped onto numerous models’ bodies on her clothing website.
Earlier this month, it was discovered that The GC had been using pictures of models with her head superimposed on them to sell plus-size clothing on her website.
Addressing the matter on Monday’s (30 April) ‘This Morning’, the ‘TOWIE’ star came clean, claiming she asked her team to do it because she felt that her image would sell more clothes than the models’.
She explained: “Literally, I have not been in this country a lot. At the beginning of the year I was filming in America, I’ve been toing and froing from Spain filming, I’ve been here, there and everywhere.
“My company only works with me in the dresses. The women like to see me in the clothes. I stupidly said ‘photoshop my head. We are entitled to use those images’.”
Admitting she’d not been aware of issues with any “copyright problems”, Gemma continued: “It was something silly I done. I never meant to cause anyone any upset or any offence.
“It wasn’t about trying to make myself look slimmer, I’m a plus-size girl and I’m proud of it. But it was literally, ‘babes, I’m busy, I tell you what, why don’t you put my head on the body’... not realising it was a copyright problem.
“So, I apologise to anyone now who was offended. I won’t be making that mistake again.”
Despite frequently bowing out of ‘TOWIE’ and returning (plus that time she was briefly suspended for her bad attitude), Gemma is currently back on the ITVBe reality show, where her recent reconciliation with boyfriend James Argent is still a huge talking point.
