Gemma Collins Caught Out After Bragging About Private Jet

Gemma Collins has suffered her second embarrassment of the week, getting caught out after bragging about travelling on a private jet.
On Thursday morning, The GC tweeted a snap of a super swish plane sat on a runway, along with the caption: “And I’m OFF ..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x.”
So far, so good. The plane looks lush, sky’s a little grey to the right but you can’t fix the weather, can you?
What’s that, sorry? This isn’t a picture GC took? She stole it from Google Images and tried to pass it off as her own, thinking she could outwit her 1.3million followers?
It took just three hours for user @LudfordBradley to point out what GC had done, revealing via a reverse image search that it seems she just googled “private jet” and chose the first second picture that appears:
Oh, Gemma. You should have known better.
When contacted by HuffPost UK, Gemma’s manager pointed us in the direction of her Instagram account, where GC’s story included videos from inside a private jet terminal and on a plane.
These were posted late on Thursday morning, while the tweet with the image form Google was shared at 4:54AM so it seems Gemma did travel on a travel - after swiping a picture of one before leaving the house.
While we await an explanation, check out these absolutely brilliant replies to Gemma’s tweets:
Earlier this week, a Now magazine interview with Gemma went viral, thanks to the fact the star refused to questions as the reporter hadn’t read her book.
The already-iconic interview saw Gemma turn the tables on the interviewer, asking her “Have you read it, hun?” before berating her own PR for failing to send the mag a copy.