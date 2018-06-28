Gemma Collins Caught Out After Bragging About Private Jet

Gemma Collins has suffered her second embarrassment of the week, getting caught out after bragging about travelling on a private jet. On Thursday morning, The GC tweeted a snap of a super swish plane sat on a runway, along with the caption: “And I’m OFF ..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x.”

And I’m OFF ..... ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x pic.twitter.com/ULARTWeYNs — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) June 28, 2018

So far, so good. The plane looks lush, sky’s a little grey to the right but you can’t fix the weather, can you? What’s that, sorry? This isn’t a picture GC took? She stole it from Google Images and tried to pass it off as her own, thinking she could outwit her 1.3million followers?

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Gemma Collins

It took just three hours for user @LudfordBradley to point out what GC had done, revealing via a reverse image search that it seems she just googled “private jet” and chose the first second picture that appears:

Oh, Gemma. You should have known better. When contacted by HuffPost UK, Gemma’s manager pointed us in the direction of her Instagram account, where GC’s story included videos from inside a private jet terminal and on a plane. These were posted late on Thursday morning, while the tweet with the image form Google was shared at 4:54AM so it seems Gemma did travel on a travel - after swiping a picture of one before leaving the house. While we await an explanation, check out these absolutely brilliant replies to Gemma’s tweets:

Me to babes. Lives changed so much hasn't it hun. Here's me jetting off to Marbs last week. Take me back GC. (Also I've read the book) pic.twitter.com/7ttzIZtsMp — Glen B (@glenboddle) June 28, 2018

Just heading into mine too! pic.twitter.com/F5IkWISMrN — Paul Tanter (@paultanter) June 28, 2018

If you need a lift from the airport I can take you in my car, Gemma. pic.twitter.com/DBQcIKnNX2 — sickeningjar (FDEng) (@sickeningjar) June 28, 2018

Earlier this week, a Now magazine interview with Gemma went viral, thanks to the fact the star refused to questions as the reporter hadn’t read her book. The already-iconic interview saw Gemma turn the tables on the interviewer, asking her “Have you read it, hun?” before berating her own PR for failing to send the mag a copy.