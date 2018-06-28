EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/06/2018 10:43 BST | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Gemma Collins Caught Out After Bragging About Private Jet

    Oh, Gemma 😂

    Gemma Collins has suffered her second embarrassment of the week, getting caught out after bragging about travelling on a private jet.

    On Thursday morning, The GC tweeted a snap of a super swish plane sat on a runway, along with the caption: “And I’m OFF ..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x.”

    So far, so good. The plane looks lush, sky’s a little grey to the right but you can’t fix the weather, can you?

    What’s that, sorry? This isn’t a picture GC took? She stole it from Google Images and tried to pass it off as her own, thinking she could outwit her 1.3million followers?

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Gemma Collins

    It took just three hours for user @LudfordBradley to point out what GC had done, revealing via a reverse image search that it seems she just googled “private jet” and chose the first second picture that appears:

    Oh, Gemma. You should have known better.

    When contacted by HuffPost UK, Gemma’s manager pointed us in the direction of her Instagram account, where GC’s story included videos from inside a private jet terminal and on a plane. 

    These were posted late on Thursday morning, while the tweet with the image form Google was shared at 4:54AM so it seems Gemma did travel on a travel - after swiping a picture of one before leaving the house. 

    While we await an explanation, check out these absolutely brilliant replies to Gemma’s tweets:

    Earlier this week, a Now magazine interview with Gemma went viral, thanks to the fact the star refused to questions as the reporter hadn’t read her book.

    The already-iconic interview saw Gemma turn the tables on the interviewer, asking her “Have you read it, hun?” before berating her own PR for failing to send the mag a copy.

