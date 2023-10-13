Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of Prime Video's Gen V Before

When the satirical superhero series The Boys was released on Prime Video, it became a fan favourite instantly. So it’s no surprise the announcement of its spin-off show Gen V was met with excitement.

The show is set at the fictional Godolkin University, where esteemed superhero students train to be the next cohort of heroes. Partying, studying, and making new friends is a given for an average college student, but these pupils (often called supes) have unlocked a sumptuous mystery in the school which will test whether they’ll become heroes or villains.

Advertisement

Basically, it’s what you’d imagine Hogwarts to be if the students weren’t wizards and witches but instead superheroes.

The Boys actors Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne have reprised their roles for cameo appearances, but let’s explore the new talent — here’s where you’ve seen the stars of Gen V before…

Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Jaz plays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control her own blood.

She starred in two episodes of The Vampire Diaries playing Beatrice Bennett. Jaz has other credits such as starring as Chloe in Slender Man in 2018. You may also remember her as Rosalind ‘Roz’ Walker on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The American-born British actor plays Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers.

He starred as the lead role in BBC Three’s Killed By My Debt in 2018.

It’s also not his first time working with Jaz Sinclair, as the pair appeared together on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he played Ambrose Spellman.

Lizze Broadway

Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The 25-year-old plays Emma Meyer, who also goes by her superhero name, Little Cricket, due capability to get super small.

Advertisement

Lizze has several TV credits, appearing in Splitting Up Together and Here and Now, while also starring in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.

Maddie Phillips

Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The Canadian star plays Cate Dunlap, whose superpower allows her to command people using the touch of her hands.

The 29-year-old has featured in a number of film and television credits. She is most known for her work in Ghost Wars, Project Mc2 and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

London Thor and Derek Luh

London Thor and Derek Luh (Jordan Li) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Advertisement

Both actors play Jordan Li who has a unique ability to change between male and female forms, with each gender manifesting different powers —the man is viscous and invincible, while the woman is agile and can launch energy blasts.

Derek has a few television credits appearing in Runaways, All Rise and Shining Vale. He is also a Hip-Hop artist and has toured with Machine Gun Kelly.

You might recognise London from TV series You, and films such as Lady Bird and The Girl On The Train.

Asa Germann

Asa Germann (Sam) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Asa stars as Sam, whose superpowers are displayed by hallucinations, which sometimes make it hard for him to distinguish between what is reality.

Advertisement

Asa keeps a low profile online and across the media, he comes from a family of actors. His father is Greg Germann, best known for playing Tom Koracick in Grey’s Anatomy. In July, he joined his father as they walked the picket line.

Asa’s mother is Christine Mourad who starred in A Marine Story in 2010. Asa has a few credits such as Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Caviar.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Golden Boy) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Patrick actor plays Luke Riordan, who also goes by his superhero name, Golden Boy, due to his ability to light his entire body on fire.

Patrick’s last name is recognisable as he is the son of actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Advertisement

Following in his father’s footsteps, Patrick has been acting since 2006 and has credits in films such as Grown Ups 2, Moxie and Stowaway.

Shelley Conn

Shelley Conn (Dean Indira Shetty) Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Shelley plays Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. Unlike the others, she doesn’t actually have any powers but a wealth of knowledge in superhero psychology.

She is most recognisable from playing Lady Mary Sheffield Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, while her other credits include Good Omens, Liar and Mistresses.