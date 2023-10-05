The cast of Gen V Amazon

If you’re a fan of The Boys, then Gen V is about to become your new obsession – especially if you also love your US teen dramas. Think Euphoria meets The Avengers.

The spin-off from the Prime Video original series follows a bunch of young superheroes-in-training as they are put through their paces in the hope of joining The Seven, which features in the main show.

Advertisement

Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know...

What is it about?

An official synopsis of the series reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.

“Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Gen V Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is in the cast?

Naturally, there are a number of familiar faces from The Boys in Gen V, with Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne will be reprising their roles for cameo appearances.

Advertisement

However, there is a whole new cast leading the spin-off who include:

Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina)

Lizze Broadway (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules)

Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase)

Derek Luh (Shining Vale)

London Thor (Shameless)

Asa Germann (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters)

Shelley Conn (Bridgerton)

Sean Patrick Thomas (Save the Last Dance)

Marco Pigossi (Invisible City)

Alexander Calvert (Supernatural)

Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption)

What are the reviews saying?

The Gen V reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, to the point where it has a 95% rating on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

A four-star review in the Guardian called the show “extraordinary”, while Den Of Geek gave it the same rating and praised Gen V for helping to “successfully franchise a concept as antagonistic to franchises as The Boys” thanks to the “youthful energy of its cast and some solid TV storytelling fundamentals”.

NME also praised the show for being a “smart, sleek spin-off” that “is never less than exciting.”

The show has also gone down well with viewers on social media, too:

When is Gen V out?

The first three episodes of the series dropped in the UK on 29 September, with new instalments debuting on Prime Video every Friday thereafter, until the eighth and final episode comes out on 3 November.

Is there a trailer?

Well, of course! Check it out below...