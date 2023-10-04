26 Posts That Perfectly Sum Up The Unmatched Cosiness Of Rewatching Gilmore Girls In Autumn

With autumn now in full swing, it’s time to dive back into all of our favourite seasonal treats and comfort shows.
And by that we, of course, mean, Gilmore Girls season is upon us.
Fans around the globe have already begun making their annual trip to Stars Hollow, with all seven seasons of the much-loved comedy-drama (plus the four-part revival A Year In The Life) available to stream now on Netflix here in the UK.
And over on X (formerly known as Twitter), viewers are sharing their oh-so-relatable thoughts as they dive back into the show they love.
Here are 26 posts that sum up the unmatched cosiness of an autumn Gilmore Girls rewatch:
The second there’s even a whiff of the changing seasons, people don’t need any convincing to get Gilmore Girls on…
…No matter how many times they’ve already seen every single episode
A rewatch still brings back all of the feels you experienced on your first watch…
…but it may also bring out some unpopular opinions…
…not to mention a few eye-opening realisations about yourself
It also allows you to do some impromptu celeb-spotting
And the celebs aren’t the only thing fans are noticing on repeat viewings
Did you know watching Gilmore Girls is actually an educational endeavour? Well, sort of.
No Gilmore Girls viewing is complete without season-appropriate snacks
And forget what’s playing out on screen – we all know it’s really all about the aesthetic
As many have pointed out – the show isn’t even entirely set in the autumn…
…but it’s still perfect viewing for this time of year
This will be our life mantra for the foreseeable
