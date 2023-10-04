26 Posts That Perfectly Sum Up The Unmatched Cosiness Of Rewatching Gilmore Girls In Autumn

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in Gilmore Girls Getty Images via Getty Images

With autumn now in full swing, it’s time to dive back into all of our favourite seasonal treats and comfort shows.

And by that we, of course, mean, Gilmore Girls season is upon us.

Fans around the globe have already begun making their annual trip to Stars Hollow, with all seven seasons of the much-loved comedy-drama (plus the four-part revival A Year In The Life) available to stream now on Netflix here in the UK.

And over on X (formerly known as Twitter), viewers are sharing their oh-so-relatable thoughts as they dive back into the show they love.

Here are 26 posts that sum up the unmatched cosiness of an autumn Gilmore Girls rewatch:

The second there’s even a whiff of the changing seasons, people don’t need any convincing to get Gilmore Girls on…

the sound of the rain and leaves crunching under my feet is sounding like watching gilmore girls AGAIN pic.twitter.com/6O0a1xTgcl — ☽ ᴄᴀᴛʟᴇᴇɴ (@theronjolie) September 19, 2023

need to be walking around stars hollow with a cup of coffee from lukes & gossiping with the gilmore girls about the latest town drama — lauren (@gilmxres) September 23, 2023

…No matter how many times they’ve already seen every single episode

Rewatching Gilmore Girls for the 100th time 😩😍 — Trolling….. (@Hlehle_Lupindo) September 27, 2023

A rewatch still brings back all of the feels you experienced on your first watch…

me watching gilmore girls and seeing luke and lorelai kiss for the first time pic.twitter.com/4tTVS75Uhb — lauren (@gilmxres) September 25, 2023

…but it may also bring out some unpopular opinions…

I’m still so firmly in the camp that Lorelei should’ve been with Max Medina. Every rewatch, my Max fan card gets clocked. #GilmoreGirls — Jack (@JackSlaterrrr) October 3, 2023

…not to mention a few eye-opening realisations about yourself

Terrifying to show your partner your most formative piece of media and watch in real time as they realize you’ve cribbed your entire personality from Gilmore Girls. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 3, 2023

It also allows you to do some impromptu celeb-spotting

omg rami malek???? i loved u in gilmore girls😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/o7781vF5SF pic.twitter.com/dBzrnAee0p — Laila ☥ (@delusionallaila) October 3, 2023

And the celebs aren’t the only thing fans are noticing on repeat viewings

one of my favorite things to do during my 500th gilmore girls rewatch is pay attention to the way they manhandle those empty ass coffee cups — mr worldwide (@livfrankk) October 1, 2023

Did you know watching Gilmore Girls is actually an educational endeavour? Well, sort of.

the Gilmore Girls DVD box sets used to include little booklets that explained all of the pop culture references in the show and I’m only just realizing at 32 that that’s definitely where all of my understanding of pre-2007 pop culture comes from — Dev 💜💙💖 (@devanitely) October 3, 2023

No Gilmore Girls viewing is complete without season-appropriate snacks

the feminine urge to watch gilmore girls and eat cinnamon rolls in fall pic.twitter.com/tQCsgqPTl6 — ♡ (@ArtCelineLove) October 1, 2023

Fall Traditions, "T Swift's Chai Cookies & Gilmore Girls" 🍂 pic.twitter.com/xJmQLSVBZg — N (@HappyLeoBaby_) September 30, 2023

gilmore girls and coffee in my very cute pumpkin mug teehee can’t get any more fall than this 🎃🍂 pic.twitter.com/q6VPSzm0p2 — vic jurídico carlos sainz corinthiano (@SCUDESAINZ) October 3, 2023

Watching Gilmore girls and drinking black coffee season 🍁 pic.twitter.com/3x3mbwon41 — shahad (@purplyytulips) September 27, 2023

making focaccia bread, drinking coffee, watching gilmore girls, doing laundry. dream day off — baby they (@wiley__jean) September 28, 2023

working from home, having my pumpkin spice latte while watching gilmore girls 🍂☕️ — faith ✮ (@woodsvaIe) October 2, 2023

And forget what’s playing out on screen – we all know it’s really all about the aesthetic

forever wishing to wake up in stars hollow, gilmore girls pic.twitter.com/tg0csapqnk — 💭 (@thinkergilmore) September 28, 2023

As many have pointed out – the show isn’t even entirely set in the autumn…

So anyway I started watching Gilmore Girls for some fall feels and damn that show oozes autumnal goodness even when it’s not meant to be autumn. It’s extremely basic and I love it ☕️🍂 — Cupcakes & Ghosters 👻🍂 (@cupcake_coaster) September 29, 2023

…but it’s still perfect viewing for this time of year

its rainy days, pumpkin spice lattes, autumn leaves falling, halloween, cinnamon rolls, cookies, coffee, gilmore girls, candles and big sweaters season — Zainab Bibi (@zainab_bibi07) September 23, 2023

listening to red tv omw to get my pumpkin spice latte then going home to watch gilmore girls and light my favorite vanilla candle pic.twitter.com/7TkBO65vjl — layla⸆⸉ (@94rockrry) October 1, 2023

This will be our life mantra for the foreseeable

I don’t know who needs to hear this right now but if you are having a hard time please remember IT IS IN FACT AUTUMN 🍂 and it is completely socially acceptable to get into bed early today with a hot cocoa and Gilmore Girls pic.twitter.com/5ryWIhoNjE — Jacqueline Silvester 📚 (@silvester_jacky) September 28, 2023

Seriously, what of it?

“are you seriously watching gilmore girls again?”



well, yes! pic.twitter.com/9qOFebTp97 — lauren (@gilmxres) October 3, 2023

But one thing to keep in mind, people, is that autumn also marks the beginning of… spooky season

everyone is saying that this is the time to rewatch Gilmore Girls and while I agree with you I must remind you that this is also the time for a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina rewatch



you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/aesMRbj48Y — Noemi (@cicememi) September 26, 2023

And all we can say is, if you’re new to Stars Hollow… welcome. You’re going to love it here