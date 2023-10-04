Sex Education Fans Could Soon Own A Piece Of TV History (If You've Got A Spare £1.5 Million)

Gillian Anderson with Asa Butterfield in Sex Education Sam Taylor/Netflix

Ever since Sex Education first began streaming on Netflix in 2018, the award-winning teen drama has been synonymous with its very specific aesthetic.

Both the fashion choices and locations featured in the show were intentionally used to give the show a timeless vibe, making it hard to pin down exactly where it was shot.

Advertisement

A big part of this dreaminess was Asa Butterfield’s character Otis’ brightly-coloured home, which he shared with his sex therapist mum Jean (played by Gillian Anderson).

And while Sex Education is now officially over after its final season began streaming last month, fans could soon be about to get their hands on a huge piece of the show.

Well, provided they have a spare £1.5 million knocking about, that is.

Connor Swindells and Asa Butterfield as seen in the first episode of Sex Education Sam Taylor/Netflix

Yes, the Milburn family home – situated in the Wye Valley, on the border between Wales and England – is officially up for sale.

Advertisement

“After 21 years of ownership, we’ve decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale,” the house’s owners explained on Instagram. “Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property.”

An official listing on the estate agent Knight Frank’s website revealed the house was first built over 100 years ago in 1912, and was originally used as a salmon fishing lodge, before a mass renovation in 2002.

Estate agent James Toogood is also quoted by Sky News as saying the fact the property is “so well-known only adds to its appeal”.

Check out the full listing here. And while we appreciate the idea, we reckon we’re probably more Shrek’s swamp sort of people…

Advertisement