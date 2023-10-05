Here’s Where You’re Going To See The Cast Of Sex Education Next

The stars of Sex Education season 4 Netflix

Sex Education fans have watched their favourite cast of characters come of age over four seasons and more than 35 episodes.

They’ve dealt with storylines surrounding everything from assault to religion, transitioning to motherhood – and broken our hearts a few times along the way, too. And, the iconic Millburn house is up for sale, so you really know the series is over.

Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

In a severe departure from Sex Education’s comedy-coming-of-age vibe, Asa’s most recent release was the horror flick All Fun and Games, in which he starred opposite Stranger Things star Natalie Dyer.

Next, though, he’s starring in a sequel to Christmas rom-com, Your Christmas Or Mine, aptly named Your Christmas Or Mine 2. He’ll be appearing opposite Cora Kirk after the families of the pair end up with swapped holiday accommodation. You guessed it, hilarity ensues.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One of Sex Education’s biggest breakout stars, Ncuti appeared in the Barbie movie as one of the Kens – but it’s his turn as the titular Time-Lord of BBC’s next season of Doctor Who that fans can look forward to next.

Starring alongside a blockbuster cast including Jinkx Monsoon, Millie Gibson and more, Ncuti will become the Fifteenth Doctor, after David Tennant’s surprise reappearance for 2023’s set of specials.

Ncuti is also set to appear in war drama miniseries Masters of the Air.

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After a turn as a physicist Barbie in the eponymous Mattel blockbuster smash alongside Sex Education co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, Emma’s next project will see her share the screen with Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps.

She’s set to appear in Hot Milk, which is an adaptation of Deborah Levy’s novel by the same name, exploring a mother-daughter relationship against the atmospheric backdrop of Almería in Spain, though difficulties and tensions soon boil over.

Connor Swindells

Connor Swindells Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bully-turned-softie Adam Groff became a fan favourite of Sex Education, as did his actor, Connor Swindells, who starred as a human Mattel worker in Barbie.

Outside of Greta Gerwig’s smash, though, Connor has his plate full; TV-wise, he starred in historical drama SAS: Rogue Heroes in 2022, which is due to return for a second season and is set to appear in the film Scoop, which is a dramatic retelling of the securing of Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bafta winner Aimee Lou was another of Sex Education’s breakout stars, and shows no signs of slowing her roll any time soon.

Aimee has most performance facets covered over the coming months; she’s previously taken to the Cabaret stage in the Fifth West End Revival of the show, but also has roles in upcoming TV shows Toxic Town and Alice & Jack. She’s also playing Queen Dagan opposite Nicola Coughlan in Seize Them!; a British comedy about an arrogant ruler usurped by a charismatic revolutionary.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The mother of all mothers, Gillian Anderson is no stranger to the limelight; listing her past conquests of stage and screen would take far too long, so here’s what she’s up to next.

Starring alongside Connor Swindells in Scoop, Gillian will be in memoir The Salt Path. The heartbreaking true story details the life of bestselling author Raynor Winn, whose husband was diagnosed with a serious health condition and became homeless, leading the pair to walk England’s longest coastal path

Mimi Keene

Mimi Keene Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Bad girl and queen bee Ruby Matthews was played by equally impressive Mimi Keene in Netflix’s comedy-drama. As of now, she’s not got anything listed on her IMDB page as being in the pipeline - though she did recently star in romantic drama After Everything, which received a limited US release in theatres.

Although rumours have suggested she could be about to reprise her role as Cindy Williams in EastEnders, after her on-screen mum Cindy Beale recently returned from the dead...

Kedar Williams-Stirling

Kedar Williams-Stirling TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

Kedar played jock-turned-nice-guy Jackson Marchetti over his Sex Education tenure – including an important testicular cancer storyline in the show’s final outing. Similarly to Mimi, Kedar’s IMDB page doesn’t have anything yet listed on in terms of upcoming projects – but it won’t be long until he’s back on our screens in some form.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Hannah starred in a guest role in Sex Education as one of Jackson’s two mums; and her schedule is packed coming out of the show.

A Garfield movie reboot feature (we know), a role in American action thriller The Fall Guy and a turn in Mission Impossible sequel Dead Reckoning: Part Two are more than enough to keep Hannah’s fans (i.e. the entire British public) happy in the months to come.

Jodie Turner Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Jodie’s character only appeared in Sex Educations fourth and final season - but her role was far more mysterious, as the season finale revealed (spoiler alert!) she had literally been playing god to oversee Eric’s religious plight.

Jodie has two TV shows in the pipeline; The Acolyte, which is set at the end of the High Republic era before the main Star Wars franchise kicks off, and a new Apple TV+ drama series following a detective pulled into a mysterious web of murder and magic.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Schitt’s Creek star Dan only appeared in the final season of Sex Education as Maeve’s acerbic, spiky American tutor – and his shooting schedule might be something to do with that.

Coming up, Dan has written, directed and starred in Good Grief – a film which follows a man struggling to cope with the deaths of his husband and mother by travelling to Paris with his two best friends. He also recently appeared in controversial HBO series The Idol.