Gen Z Are Quitting Jobs That Don't Align With Their Values

Even a higher salary wouldn’t convince over half of professionals to compromise on their values

skynesher via Getty Images

Following the Great Resignation where record numbers of employees globally quit their jobs and Quiet Quitting – a name given to a trend where employees over time actively chose to not go ‘above and beyond’ in the workplace, it’s perhaps no surprise that Gen Z and Millenials don’t quite have the same unshakeable loyalty to the workplace that previous generations had.

A Higher Salary Isn’t Enough

According to new research conducted by Censuswide in collaboration with professional social media website LinkedIn, 6 in 10 employees have stated that they wouldn’t work for a company that didn’t share their values and for 53% of those, even a pay rise wouldn’t be enough.

In fact, a fifth of professionals are currently considering leaving their jobs and 60% are looking specifically for companies that align with their personal values. These values include work-life balance (62%), opportunities for career growth (43%) and diversity, equity and inclusion (37%) being the most popular priorities.

A Global Phenomenon

This data, based on 2,065 workers aged 18+ between 24.03.23 and 29.03.23 aligns perfectly with current job listings on LinkedIn. Entry-level jobs that reference culture and values have increased by 154% over the past two years and jobs that reference a work-life balance increasing by 65% in that time.

Basically, when it comes to the workplace, it’s more than just a job to many professionals. 90% of Gen Z and millennials have considered or are considering leaving their workplace for one which more aligns with their values.

This is in contrast to 79% of Gen X and 74% of Baby Boomers but these numbers do suggest that this is not a trend that will be fading anytime soon and employers should put their words into action.

Sophie Elbourn (29) left her job at a marketing agency in the fenestration industry due to a mismatch in values: “My previous company was churning out the same content for each client. Actions didn’t sit right with me and I wanted to be more creative in my work.

“When looking for new roles, I like to find out more about the company culture and what they stand for, as opposed to location or experience which I feel are becoming less important factors.

“With everything that’s going on in the world I think you need to work for a company that aligns with your values. I’m so much happier at my current company. I’m fulfilled, encouraged, and motivated to be the best employee I can be.”

A New Job Search Filter

To help jobseekers, LinkedIn has introduced a new job search filter that enables users to search for job opportunities based on the values that matter most to them. They can also learn about a company’s values on their LinkedIn company page and signal to potential employers that they’d like to work there by spotlighting their LinkedIn profile.

