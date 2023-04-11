Therapists Reveal Their Absolute No-Nos When It Comes To Managing Stress

Xavier Lorenzo via Getty Images

With April signalling the beginning of spring with its mood-boosting flowers and sunshine, a lot of us naturally start to dust away the cobwebs of the winter blues, feeling like we have a new lease of life.

The month of April is also the start of Stress Awareness Month in the UK, another good reason to take note of our mental wellbeing. And with 79% of British adults saying they feel stressed at least once a month, with stress levels being highest among 18-24-year-olds, there’s never been a better time to check in with our mental health.

So, how best to do that? Well, most of us know the things we should do when it comes to cultivating a positive mental health – getting good sleep, exercise, eating a good diet, etc. – but what are the things we shouldn’t do? Here, experts share their insider tips.

Don’t give a voice to your inner critic

Nicole O’Connor, Care Services Chief of Staff and Licensed Therapist at Headspace Health says it’s important not to give a voice to that inner demon that tells you you’re not enough: “Pay attention to that inner voice - listen to the way you speak to yourself and ask, ‘Would you speak to a friend the way you speak to yourself?’”

Another idea is to keep a photo of a young you in your purse or on your desk and think about how when you speak to yourself negatively, you’re speaking to that little girl or boy. A good way to instantly take back any negative self-talk.

Don’t say yes to everything

We all know the feeling when we’ve signed up to meet friends, go for lunch, take extra shifts at work and go to that wedding and then all of a sudden we’re overwhelmed and just want to hide under the duvet.

On those occasions, it’s important to check in with yourself and be realistic about what you can manage, says mental toughness coach Penny Mallory: “Learning to say no takes a huge amount of mental toughness, as sometimes it’s harder to say no than to just try and manage. This is partly due to people’s pride, reputation and self-awareness.

“We, as a society, need to de-stigmatise saying no when things get too much. Saying no can protect you from stress and burnout.”

So, the next time you want out of those dinner plans, just claim overwhelm. You’re welcome!

RealPeopleGroup via Getty Images

Wait at least 30 minutes after waking up before having a cup of coffee

It’s natural for us to roll out of bed and pour ourselves a cup of morning joe to get ourselves going in the morning, but epigenetics practitioner Tony Pemberton recommends waiting at least half an hour before getting your caffeine fix. Why? To avoid a spike in the stress hormone cortisol.

For some, coffee can provide a welcome energy boost to help us go about our day, and for others, can induce panic attacks. But health experts recommend all of us to cut down on our coffee intake a little for the sake of our mental wellbeing. A 2005 study by Cambridge University noted that excessive caffeine consumption can lead to symptoms similar to psychiatric conditions including sleep and anxiety disorders, increasing hostility, anxiety, and psychotic symptoms. Try switching to herbal teas, flavoured water and healthy snacks to keep your energy levels balanced.

Don’t stay up past midnight

Why did Cinderella leave the ball? To avoid that morning stress spike, of course. “Getting to sleep before midnight helps with getting more restorative sleep,” says Pemberton. “This boosts your natural growth hormone, which lowers stress levels. Not eating for at least three hours before bed, helps further through this same mechanism.”

Don’t forget to ask for help

“Ultimately, it’s the little things that make a difference when it comes to stress,” says Dr Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care. “If stress can creep up on us slowly then we need to make some changes when we start to notice its presence. These changes can add up to combat burnout and will hopefully begin to give us more control overall.

“Although different things will work for different people, you could start by prioritising what needs to get done now and what can realistically wait. Make sure you always finish work on time and don’t take it home with you.

“Actively schedule in activities you enjoy outside of work and book in that annual leave you have been meaning to take. It is important to set boundaries with others and know your limits. Ensure you practise self-compassion and look after yourself. This includes getting enough sleep and reaching out to others to ask for help if needed.”

Stop having excessively high expectations of yourself

We can all be our own worst enemies at times and holding ourselves to too high a standard can often set us up to fail. “This is probably the worst, most common and most unnecessary stress-trigger,” agrees Terence Watts, a psychotherapist who created a pioneering therapy that helps people retrain neural pathways to break the cycle of stress and anxiety.

“Usually, everybody else is happy with what you do but you don’t believe that, so you drive yourself even harder. The situation is continuous and tends to affect a large part of life including career and relationships.

“To avoid this, work on your self-worth and improve your confidence. Keep a journal of all your achievements to read as a reminder of how great you are!”