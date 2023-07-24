Tributes Paid To 'Phenomenal' BBC Newsreader And 'Beautiful Man' George Alagiah

BBC News presenter George Alagiah pictured in 2006 Jeff Overs via Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in from across the worlds of broadcast, journalism and politics, following the death of BBC newsreader George Alagiah.

On Monday, the BBC announced the broadcaster had died at the age of 67, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

George has subsequently been remembered as a “beautiful man” and “phenomenal journalist” who was “universally loved”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by George’s death, noting on Twitter that “British journalism has lost a talent”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also praised how his “decades of reporting helped break down barriers” in a post on the social media site.

Deeply saddened by the news of George Alagiah’s passing.



A much-loved face of BBC News for decades, George will also be remembered for his brilliant, fearless journalism as foreign correspondent. He rightly won awards for his evocative, boundary pushing reporting. British… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 24, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear that George Alagiah has passed away. He was an outstanding journalist and broadcaster with unparalleled insight and sensitivity - and his decades of reporting helped break down barriers. My thoughts are with his loved ones. https://t.co/mclcVAkru1 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 24, 2023

Many of George’s BBC colleagues past and present and other figures from the journalism industry shared tributes on social media:

Rare in our industry for someone to be so universally loved. There won’t be many dry eyes today in the BBC newsroom. What a beautiful man. https://t.co/77KBGmP4HT — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) July 24, 2023

Deeply, deeply sorry to hear about dear George Alagiah. A gentler, kinder, more insightful and braver friend and colleague it would be hard to find. I loved having his company in the BBC World Affairs Unit, and his progress after that was a pleasure to watch. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) July 24, 2023

....the saddest of goodbyes to George...a great broadcaster, kind colleague, thoughtful journalist and a wonderful person with such a warm smile and lovely laugh...he inspired so many...and fought until the very end... #GeorgeAlagiah https://t.co/7OJkdRtivK — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) July 24, 2023

This is really sad news…

I saw George last year in the newsroom.He was his gracious,cheerful self.I’ll never forget how supportive he was when I was reporting from the Middle East. A top journalist,a role model and a lovely person. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/FwuYz2XQ94 — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) July 24, 2023

A phenomenal journalist and a great man. RIP #GeorgeAlagiah https://t.co/XDymSZFtmi — Nomia Iqbal (@NomiaIqbal) July 24, 2023

I occasionally worked with George many years ago, and he was a sweet, gentle soul, professional, comforting to be around. True gent. https://t.co/Q0U11RQG6O — Spencer Kelly (@spenley) July 24, 2023

Horrible, tragic, upsetting news about the wonderful, talented, warm-hearted George Alagiah. Over many years sitting at the desk next to mine, George brightened every day with his curiosity, humour and above all humanity. What a loss to us all but especially to his amazing family https://t.co/SmadL0n6ud — David Shukman (@DavidShukman) July 24, 2023

Such sad news. RIP George Alagiah https://t.co/mWY15FBox1 — Katie Razzall (@katierazz) July 24, 2023

Tributes will rightly be paid to a fantastic journalist and brilliant broadcaster - but George was the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with. What a loss. https://t.co/SxfRs6FOsc — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) July 24, 2023

We all loved George. The most brilliant of journalists, the warmest of broadcasters and the kindest of colleagues. Sending love to his family and many many friends. #GeorgeAlagiah — Jon Kay ☕️ (@jonkay01) July 24, 2023

How sad to hear about the death of George Alagiah.

Incredibly well respected and loved both inside and outside the BBC.

I hope his family know he inspired a lot of people with his courage ❤️ https://t.co/TbEA4hJ30a — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 24, 2023

I never met anyone who didn’t love George Alagiah. He was compassionate, totally switched on, and really funny. He was one of the best TV reporters there’s ever been, but he had no ego. I was lucky enough to work with him in the Johannesburg bureau 25 years ago and I saw the… — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 24, 2023

Desperately sad to learn that my old friend & colleague #GeorgeAlagiah has died.We worked together as reporters and he was one of the most delightful,talented and charming men I could ever have wished to know.Untouched by his fame,always humble.Hugs and condolences to his family — Jennie Bond (@jenniebond1) July 24, 2023

This breaks my heart. A good man, a rival on the foreign correspondent beat but above all a friend. If good journalism is about empathy, and it often is, George Alagiah had it in spades. He understood injustice and the power of good reporting to highlight it,if not correct it … https://t.co/VFZs3fuDzO — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) July 24, 2023

Growing up, when the BBC’s George Alagiah was on TV my dad would shout “George is on!”. We’d run to watch the man who inspired a generation of British Asian journalists.



That scene was replicated across the U.K.



We thank you, George. RIP xx 💔 https://t.co/tkh9NOtHip — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) July 24, 2023

Really sad news after a long battle. Thoughts with George’s family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/CpctZvc8OQ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 24, 2023

Such a sad loss. George Alagiah fought a long battle with cancer and will be hugely missed.

Thoughts with his family and his many friends and colleagues at BBC News.

Rest in Peace 🖤 https://t.co/NsDRVoPxs5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 24, 2023

Really devastating news - George was an absolute icon and inspiration - thoughts with his family https://t.co/9BqwwKkb9f — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 24, 2023

George Alagiah death: BBC newsreader dies aged 67 after bowel cancer diagnosis ===> God rest him. He was an inspiration to me. Too young to die. Heartbroken for his family. https://t.co/6uKXzkh2LE — Marverine Cole (@TVMarv) (@TVMarv) July 24, 2023

In a statement, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

George first joined the BBC as a foreign affairs correspondent in 1989, going on to win various accolades for his journalism, and was appointed an OBE for services to the profession in 2008.

Since 2003, he had been the regular presenter of BBC News at Six, as well as hosting News at One and News at Six.

George underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat his advanced bowel cancer after he was first diagnosed in 2014.

He was back on presenting duties in 2015 after making progress against the disease, but it returned less than two years later, with George sharing doctors had discovered a further spread last year.

George is survived by his wife of 40 years, Frances Robathan, their two sons and three grandchildren.