Tributes Paid To 'Phenomenal' BBC Newsreader And 'Beautiful Man' George Alagiah

Tributes have been pouring in from across the worlds of broadcast, journalism and politics, following the death of BBC newsreader George Alagiah.
On Monday, the BBC announced the broadcaster had died at the age of 67, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.
George has subsequently been remembered as a “beautiful man” and “phenomenal journalist” who was “universally loved”.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by George’s death, noting on Twitter that “British journalism has lost a talent”.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan also praised how his “decades of reporting helped break down barriers” in a post on the social media site.
Many of George’s BBC colleagues past and present and other figures from the journalism industry shared tributes on social media:
In a statement, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.
“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.
“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”