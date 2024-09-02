George Clooney Calls Biden's Decision To Drop Out Of Presidential Race A 'Selfless Act'

George Clooney via Associated Press

George Clooney has claimed that Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race was “the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington.”

“All of the machinations that got us there, none of that’s going to be remembered, and it shouldn’t be,” the Oscar winner told reporters on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival after being asked about an op-ed he wrote on Biden back in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who did the hardest thing to do. You know we’ve seen it all around the world, and for someone to say, I think there’s a better way forward, he gets all the credit, and that’s really the truth.”

George, who was at the Venice Film Festival to promote Wolfs, his movie with co-star Brad Pitt, wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in July, which was titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

In the piece, he called for Biden to step down after his poor debate performance the previous month against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” George wrote. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris via Associated Press

Less than two weeks after George’s op-ed ran, Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Biden’s age and apparent mental decline were criticised prior to his dropping out, as the 81-year-old fumbled through his debate with Trump and an interview with George Stephanopoulos shortly after.

Trump, who is 78 years old, would tie Biden as the oldest sitting president in history if he were to win in November.