Scott L Schwartz as "Bruiser" in Ocean's Eleven Warner Bros

Tributes are being paid to the actor Scott L Schwartz, following his death at the age of 65.

Originally a professional wrestler known under the monikers Giant David, Joshua Ben-Gurion and Igor The Giant, Scott made the move into acting in the 1990s, appearing in the TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Star Trek: Enterprise and Charmed.

His big-screen work also included The Scorpion King and Spider-Man, but he’s probably best known for his work as “Bruiser” in Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Scott’s rep confirmed to Variety that he died last week as the result of congestive heart failure.

“Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado,” a spokesperson said.

“Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way. When he wasn’t acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children’s hospitals.”

His Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney also gave a statement to Variety, which read: “I’m sorry to hear that Scott is gone. We did three films together and I’ve never been so gently punched.

Advertisement

“He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed.”

George Clooney and Scott L Schwartz share the screen in Ocean's Eleven Warner Bros

As well as the Ocean’s trilogy, Scott’s on-screen work included the TV soap The Young And The Restless and films like Fun With Dick And Jane and Starsky & Hutch.

Scott was also a stunt performer, working in the TV series Weeds and the parody film Epic Movie.