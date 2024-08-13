'Dude, F*** Off': George Clooney Fires Back At Quentin Tarantino After 'Irritating' Comment

George Clooney via Associated Press

George Clooney has publicly responded to director Quentin Tarantino’s past disparaging comments about him.

During a joint interview with Brad Pitt in the September issue of British GQ magazine, George revealed he was “irritated” with the Pulp Fiction director, after the filmmaker claimed he wasn’t a real movie star.

“Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” the Gravity star explained. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’. He goes, he’s not a movie star.

“And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a [George Clooney] movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career’.”

As Brad laughed, George continued: “So now I’m like, all right, dude, fuck off. I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit.”

Quentin Tarantino via Associated Press

George and Quentin actually previously shared the screen in the 1996 horror movie From Dusk Till Dawn.

While the two-time Oscar winner didn’t actually write the film in question, he did write it, and was seemingly heavily involved in the casting process, even selecting George because he thought they looked so similar.

And, George had some feelings about that comment, too, in a clip which resurfaced on social media last year…

Read George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s full interview in the September issue of British GQ, available on newsstands and via digital download from Tuesday 27 August.