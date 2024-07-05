George Galloway Loses His Seat After Being An MP For Just 126 Days

George Galloway has lost his seat after just 126 days as MP for Rochdale.
The Workers Party of Great Britain leader was only elected in a stunning by-election victory in March.
But he was defeated by Labour’s Paul Waugh, bringing an end to his short-lived return to Westminster.
Advertisement
Galloway did not even turn up to hear the result being declared.
Waugh is a longstanding journalist and a former political editor of HuffPost UK.
He unsuccessfully stood to be Labour’s candidate at the by-election, but was defeated by Azhar Ali.
However, the party ended up withdrawing its support for him over secretly-recorded comments he made about Israel. Galloway was then elected with a majority of 5,697.