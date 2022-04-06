George Galloway's Twitter Account Labelled ‘Russian State-Affiliated Media’ – And Ex-MP Threatens To Sue

“Shome mishtake shurely @elonmusk,” Galloway tweeted. via Associated Press

The Twitter account of George Galloway has been labelled “Russia state-affiliated media” – and the former Labour MP is furious about it.

Galloway, who presented the Mother of All Talk Shows on Radio Sputnik, which is owned by the Kremlin, said he would sue the social media giant over the marking.

This is the best thing twitter have ever done. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bsWBMgmX0w — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 6, 2022

In an angry message, the politician-turned-commentator urged Twitter to take down the message which was applied to his account.

“I am not ‘Russia state affiliated media’,” he complained.

“I work for NO #Russian media. I have 400,000 followers. I’m the leader of a British political party and spent nearly 30 years in the British parliament.

“If you do not remove this designation I will take legal action.”

Galloway has been a contributor for RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which recently had its licence revoked in the UK by regulator Ofcom.

He has presented The Mother of All Talk Shows on Radio Sputnik since 2019.

Galloway – a Labour MP until he was expelled in 2003, and most recently MP until 2015 for the Respect party – also presented Sputnik: Orbiting The World With George Galloway each week with his wife Gayatri.

When it was pointed out references to the Russian-backed media had been removed from his Twitter profile page, Galloway responded: “I deleted it because it no longer exists. The show, the channel, are closed by government edict.”

You literally have your Russian state funded TV show listed in your profile description... pic.twitter.com/PPzImLp5HR — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 6, 2022

You’ve just deleted it from your profile description, so for the benefit of everyone else, here’s what it looked like 60 seconds ago with your Russian state funded RT show listed: pic.twitter.com/Q9MCLYQODm — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 6, 2022

I deleted it because it no longer exists. The show, the channel, are closed by government edict — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) April 6, 2022

You were all too happy to brag about hosting a show for Putin's propaganda outlet until the point where Twitter officially labelled you as such.



Would you have been so upset if Twitter had added the 'Russian state-affiliated media' label before RT was banned? — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 6, 2022

Galloway later tweeted with reference to new Twitter shareholder Elon Musk: “It’s Kafkaesque really. When I did present on #Russian state media I had NO Twitter designation. Now that I don’t can’t and would be committing a crime if I did I have been given the designation. Shome mishtake shurely @elonmusk.”

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that the platform would no longer “amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict”.