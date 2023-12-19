George Santos Bluntly Explains In 6 Words Why He's Never Going Away — Like, Ever

Former congressman George Santos (Republican, New York) is a master of brevity.
He only needed 11 months in Congress before getting expelled, and he only needed six words to explain to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh why he will never, ever go away.
In a no-holds-barred interview between the two shared on YouTube on Monday, the congressman known for lying on a massive scale managed to drop a truth bomb about how the public is stuck with him.
It happened after Ziwe sensibly asked: “What can we do to get you to go away?”
Santos bluntly offered a sensible solution: “Stop inviting me to your gigs.”
Ziwe noted that meant no appearances on Dancing With the Stars or RuPaul’s Drag Race, and said, “The lesson is to stop inviting you places.”
Santos replied in the affirmative, but added this not-inaccurate taunt: “But you can’t, ’cause people want the content.”
Here’s the exchange, courtesy of HuffPost editor Philip Lewis.
Many people on social media were willing to concede that the Santos wasn’t wrong.
You can see the complete interview here: