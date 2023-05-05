The Farce Is Strong With Representative George Santos’ ‘Star Wars Day’ Tweet

Representative George Santos (Republican -New York) jumped on board the so-called “Star Wars Day” bandwagon on Thursday, May 4 when he tweeted: “May the fourth be with you.”

The serial fabulist’s take on the movie franchise’s “may the Force be with you” catchphrase ― which many, many people share online each year ― drew instant ridicule from commenters, who mockingly thanked the lying lawmaker for writing, directing and starring in the hit franchise.

May the fourth be with you — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 4, 2023

“May the truth be with you,” responded one Twitter user.

Added another: “The fraud is strong with this one.”

Santos was widely condemned following his 2022 election victory after it emerged he had fabricated many parts of his background.

Last month, he announced he would run for reelection in 2024, despite calls to resign from his own local party leadership.

Did you write and direct all of them? Or just the first one? — Crucito (@PaleHorseCo) May 4, 2023

It figures you like a fantasy movie — Trick Fall (@realtrickfall) May 4, 2023

Damn, he thinks he’s a Jedi as well. — Dr. Haidak (JP), Psy.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@JHaidak) May 4, 2023

Yes, we thank you for writing, directing, and starring in each and every Star Wars film. — *thee divine miss em* (@emisback717) May 4, 2023

Thank you for directing these movies, George! — Damian (@darnfriggin) May 4, 2023

George when you helped George Lucas write the first episode is it true that you begged to play the death star and get on camera or is that one of those Hollywood legends? — Thenoblephilistine (@noblephilistine) May 4, 2023

May the truth be with you.



What am I saying! You wouldn’t recognize truth if it slapped you in the face, kicked you in the ass and introduced itself https://t.co/nyiKDRrgOO — David Basora 🇵🇷🏳️🌈🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@fknconfused) May 4, 2023

Get Star Wars out of your mouth https://t.co/1GznOqwAEP — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 4, 2023

The fraud is strong with this one. https://t.co/YkGYi6cdsy — Mugen's swords (@MugenSwords) May 4, 2023