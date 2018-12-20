Germany’s nationalist AfD party has called for a boycott of Toblerone after it realised it is halal-certified – even though the recipe hasn’t changed.

The popular chocolate bar gained the designation earlier this year and means it is permissible according to Islamic law.

The AfD’s spokesman, Jörg Meuthen, claimed in a Facebook post it was evidence of the “Islamisation” of Germany and Europe.

He wrote: “Islamisation does not take place ― neither in Germany nor in Europe.

“It is therefore certainly pure coincidence that the depicted, known chocolate variety is now certified as ‘HALAL,’” he added sarcastically.