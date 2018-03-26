Get More From Your Printer With These Fun Family Projects

There are two kinds of parents: those who make beautiful art (and mess!) with their children and those who want to do family crafts but have no idea where to start. Or how to draw a straight line, for that matter.

Well, guess what? You don’t need an arts degree to be the Picasso of crafts – just a really good printer. Using printable templates ensures all of the drawing (and sometimes, the colouring too), is all done for you. So you can enjoy hanging out with the kids, knowing that your paper bunny will indeed come out looking like a bunny (and not a pig).

Here are some cool ideas to get you started. Trust us, you won’t believe how easy crafting can be once your printer’s involved…