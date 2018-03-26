Get More From Your Printer With These Fun Family Projects

There are two kinds of parents: those who make beautiful art (and mess!) with their children and those who want to do family crafts but have no idea where to start. Or how to draw a straight line, for that matter.
Well, guess what? You don’t need an arts degree to be the Picasso of crafts – just a really good printer. Using printable templates ensures all of the drawing (and sometimes, the colouring too), is all done for you. So you can enjoy hanging out with the kids, knowing that your paper bunny will indeed come out looking like a bunny (and not a pig).
Here are some cool ideas to get you started. Trust us, you won’t believe how easy crafting can be once your printer’s involved…
Printable paper guinea pigsThe Craft Train
Make your own comicHP Instant Ink Tumblr
Printable roadsPicklebums
Augmented reality educational worksheetsHP Instant Ink Tumblr
Play fruitMoms and Crafters
Stellar sister printable paper dollsLia Griffith
Printable panda cardArty Crafty Kids
Printable Play-Doh mats5 Minutes For Mom
Personalised wrapping paperHP Instant Ink Tumblr
Holiday memory gift boxHP Instant Ink Tumblr
