Get Ready, Beyhive: This Is When The Renaissance Visuals Could Drop

Ever since Beyonce dropped her latest album Renaissance back in July 2022, fans have been screaming, crying, throwing up, at the wait for the much-alluded-to visuals.

We caught glimpses of what it would look like through the album artwork – a bedazzled Bey riding a similarly sparkly horse – and the video snippet for I’m That Girl that was posted on YouTube nine months ago.

But since then, it’s been radio silence.

Beyonce has even referenced the lack of visuals herself in the tour shows for Renaissance, with a clip saying “You asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen – but a queen moves at her own pace, bitch.”

Clearly, Beyonce will release the visuals in her own time and we can all just DEAL.

But, TikTok influencer Ben @gaylaracroft (love the username!) has posted a video sharing exactly when he thinks Queen B might finally drop those visuals.

At one point in the show, a giant robotic Beyonce appears on the stage screen, and in the bottom right-hand corner, a long line of numbers appear.

“These numbers are the longitude and latitude of Paris”, explains Ben. He says that the following number say six in the morning. The Beyonce tour stops in Paris on Friday 26th May, and 6am is around 5am in the UK, 7pm in LA and exactly midnight in New York.

Ben reckons that Beyonce is secretly signalling to fans that this is exactly when she’ll drop the visuals for the album.

He also takes a look at the Renaissance tour book, where there’s a page of HTML-style code where he noticed that in between the Sunderland date and Paris date, there’s ‘code’ for I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar and Cuff It.

“So, my theory is, 26th May, 6am Paris Time, Beyonce’s going to release the visuals for those four songs,” he says.

Someone in the comments said, “This is the ONE theory that makes sense!”. Another said, “I think it’s the releasing of Renaissance act II. It’s a multipart album, three in total.”

