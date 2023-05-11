Beyoncé Had The Most Epic Response To Those Constant Calls For Renaissance Visuals

Beyoncé on the opening night of the Renaissance world tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

We’ll think again before trying to tell Beyoncé how to do her job.

In the last decade of her career, it’s no understatement to say that the Queen Bey has completely revolutionised the art of the music video, first with the surprise release of her self-titled fifth album, which was accompanied by a new visual for each song, and later with her thought-provoking visual album Lemonade.

More recently, in 2020, she released the musical film Black Is King, which served as a companion to her Lion King soundtrack album The Gift.

So, when her Renaissance album dropped last year, fans were a little surprised when it wasn’t accompanied by a single music video.

Despite having teased that visuals have been filmed, in a trailer released back in August, she’s yet to unveil a single video for any of her Renaissance tracks – and fans have been growing a little impatient.

Well, on the opening night of her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday night, the record-breaking music legend reminded fans that you don’t rush a queen.

“I know you hear me,” a recorded message at the beginning of her performance of Formation said.

“You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen – but a queen moves at her own pace, bitch! [She] decides when she wants to give you a fucking taste!”

Consider us told!

The Renaissance World Tour clocks in at just under three hours, and features an epic setlist that includes hits from across the chart-topping singer’s career.

Check out all the photos you need to see from opening night below…