If anyone had any concerns that the all-out spectacle that was the Formation tour might have been Beyoncé at her peak, we have a very exciting update.

The record-breaking music icon kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm on Wednesday night, and the concert boasts all of the dazzling outfits, show-stopping staging and, of course, epic vocals that the album that inspired it deserves.

Clocking in at almost three hours, Beyoncé’s latest jaunt includes hits from across her 20-year solo career, but focusses heavily on her seventh album Renaissance, that topped the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic and was met with rave reviews upon its release in 2022.

But let’s be real for a second. What you really want to see are the photos. And as you can see for yourself, the Queen Bey has pulled out all the stops for her latest tour (as if there was ever any doubt that she wouldn’t)...

Interestingly, Beyoncé acts as her own opening act on the show, kicking things off with a selection of ballads before the beat kicks in for the Renaissance portion of the show, beginning – as the album does – with a run of I’m That Girl, Cozy and Alien Superstar.

Bey actually performs the whole Renaissance album in order over the course of the show, albeit with hits interspersed, including signature tracks like Run The World (Girls), Formation, Diva, Love On Top and Crazy In Love.

At the end of the show, Beyoncé then treats fans to Renaissance’s final tracks as an encore, whizzing through America Has A Problem and Pure/Honey before ending on the show-stopping Donna Summer homage Summer Renaissance.