Here's How Many Times A Night It's Normal To Get Up To Pee, By Age

Isabella Fischer via Unsplash

Getting up to pee at night ― nocturia ― sometimes happens because of drinking alcohol, being on certain medications, or simply drinking too much water before bed.

It can rarely be a sign of diabetes, high blood pressure, bladder or prostate problems, and heart disease, though the NHS stresses most cases aren’t anything to worry about.

Advertisement

One study even found a link between nocturia and how much TV people watch.

But what’s normal ― and when should you worry?

It changes by age

The older we get, the more often we may need to get up at night to pee, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust writes on their site.

That’s because your body produces less and less of a hormone called the antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which regulates how often you pee, as you age.

If you’re a young or middle-aged person, they say, it’s normal to get up up to once a night to pee.

Both Guy’s and St Thomas and the NHS’ nocturia page say that most older adults can get up to pee up to twice a night without being out of the norm.

Advertisement

And for people over 90, it’s normal to get up to pee “up to four times a night,” the NHS Trust says.

However, they warn that “more frequent visits to the toilet may indicate a problem that can be treated.”

What can I do to stop getting up to pee?

Stop drinking a couple of hours earlier than you usually do ― for instance, have your last glass of water at 8 pm instead of 10 pm, the NHS suggests.

Advertisement

However, you shouldn’t drink less water than usual ― just try to get through it sooner in the day.

Avoiding alcohol and caffeine and trying to maintain good sleep hygiene can be beneficial too (nocturia can sometimes be a sign of poor sleep, as you’re more likely to notice nighttime urges when you’re awake or in shallow sleep).

“If nocturia continues you may have a bladder or prostate problem that requires treatment,” the NHS says.

Speak to your GP if you’re getting frequent, persistent urges to go number one in the middle of the night.