Gigi Hadid Arrested On 'Ganja' Charge In Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid via Associated Press

Gigi Hadid briefly became a model prisoner in the Cayman Islands after she was arrested on a “possession of ganja” charge while visiting the Caribbean island nation last week.

Hadid landed in a private aircraft at Owen Roberts International Airport in the Caymans on July 10, when a customs screen discovered “ganja and utentils used for the consumption of ganja” in her luggage, according to local news site Cayman Marl Road.

The website noted the amount of cannabis was “relatively small” and “seemingly for personal consumption.”

Hadid and fellow traveler Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested on charges of “suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” according to the outlet.

They were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing before being released on bail.

Hadid and McCarthy pleaded guilty when they were formally charged two days later, and each paid a $1,000 fine. They face no other charges.

A spokesperson for Hadid told HuffPost in a statement that the model “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a Medical license” and said medical weed has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.

