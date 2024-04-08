People Are Just Realising Why Gillian Anderson Switches From An American To A British Accent Off-Screen, And It Makes Sense

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

If you’re familiar with the iconic Gillian Anderson’s work, you’ll know that she nails both US and UK accents.



The Sex Education actor’s on-screen brogues have ranged from Maggie Thatcher’s pinched RP in The Crown to Agent Scully’s American twang in The X-Files.



Of course, her accent was British once more in her recent role as Emily Maitlis in The Scoop.



And her voice changes off-screen too, leading fans to wonder when the real Anderson accent will please stand up.



However, in a 2021 interview, Gillian revealed her “true” accent ― and it makes a lot of sense.



It’s both

In an interview with Scott Lawrence, she explained that growing up in both America and the UK means that her accent is liable to change depending on who she’s talking to.



“It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends who I’m talking to,” she told the interviewer.



As you’d expect, her British accent comes out when speaking to a Brit ― and the American twang appears in full force when speaking to those from the US.



“Sometimes it’s conscious because I know someone will be thrown by it so I’ll consciously do it, but the majority of time... if I’m at a dinner party and I’m sat between one of each on either side I literally can’t help it,” she added.



It sounds like she’s bidialectal ― meaning, as Mirriam-Webster puts it, she has a “facility in using two dialects of the same language.”

