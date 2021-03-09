Gillian Anderson Has Cheeky Response To Alec Baldwin's 'Switching Accents' Claim

Lia Toby/Getty Images Gillian Anderson

“Switching accents? That sounds...fascinating,” Alec wrote. The remark was a thinly veiled reference to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who has recently been accused of appropriating a Spanish accent even though she was raised in Boston by American parents. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gillian admitted that she wasn’t aware of the Alec controversy as it unfolded. “I don’t have social media on my phone,” she explained. “A couple of people texted to say that something was going on, [but] I didn’t pay any attention to it.” The Sex Education star went on to note that she “grew up between two countries” and, as a result, “depending on who’s in my ear is which direction my accent goes.” Upon quitting Twitter, Alec posted a short video to his Instagram account in which he said he was a “huge fan” of Gillian’s – and, from the sound of it, the feeling is mutual. As for Alec’s take on her bidialectalism, she quipped, “I’m sad that it caused him so much distress.”

Getty Alec Baldwin