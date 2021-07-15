Gillian Anderson Is Now Anti-Bra: ‘I Don't Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button’

The star of The Crown opened up about allowing her breasts to breathe during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live earlier this week.

Gillian Anderson has declared that she’s now freeing herself from the cumbersome, red-mark-inducing confinement of bras.

“I’m so lazy. And I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I can’t, no. I can’t,” the Sex Education actor said when asked about her go-to lockdown outfit during the pandemic.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t care if … my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra anymore. It’s just too fucking uncomfortable,” she said.

As for her clothing of choice, Gillian said she would wear “comfortable” black trackies and a black hoodie “every day” if she could.

“[It’s] probably the same as my go-to out-of-lockdown outfit,” the actor added. “I’m so lazy.”

And although many fans on Twitter celebrated Gillian’s aversion to underwire, some complained that they’d never have that luxury.