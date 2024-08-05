Gillian Anderson Finally Lifts The Lid On That Kiss With X-Files Co-Star David Duchovny At The 1997 Emmys

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny pictured together in 2016 via Associated Press

Gillian Anderson is setting the record straight after her infamous kiss with The X-Files co-star David Duchovny at the 1997 Emmys.

The Sex Education star took home the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the US awards show nearly 30 years ago, thanks to her iconic performance as Dana Scully in the sci-fi series.

When she was announced as the winner, the actor turned to share a kiss with co-star David before planting one on then-boyfriend, Rodney Rowland.

The footage has continued to do the rounds on social media over the years, as fans have wondered why the Scoop performer didn’t share the momentous moment with her boyfriend first.

Now, Gillian has heard the fans and decided to clear up the confusion in a new TikTok.

“Okay, so I’ve been told that you guys want some information about when I won the Golden Globe a century ago and I kissed David first” she said, mixing up the awards shows.

“The fact is that David and I were actually living together and Rodney was my beard,” she remarked, before insisting: “I’m joking. That’s just a joke. Was that really mean?”

“I don’t know why I kissed him first,” Gillian then admitted. “I guess because he was on the show with me and we were practically married because we spent more time with each other than we did with our loved ones.”

She concluded: “And we were there to celebrate the series. So yeah, maybe that’s what it was.”

As for whether her now ex-beau was offended by the moment, Gillian maintained that “Rodney was a great guy”.

“I don’t think it bothered him. He understood,” she said.

The Crown actor concluded that “it was complex. That’s all I got.”

It’s worth clarifying that both kisses were right on the lips, though her over-the-shoulder moment with David looks like it could have equally been a mis-aimed cheek kiss.

Earlier this year, Gillian opened up about what it was like to return to work on The X-Files just 10 days after undergoing a cesarean section during the birth of her daughter.