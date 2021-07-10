Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins have finally confirmed rumours they are dating. The pair went Instagram official on Friday evening, as they both shared loved-up snaps with their followers. Maura, who appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, posted a photo of them embracing by the sea, captioning the photo: “I’m yours” and adding a love heart emoji.

Giovanni, who has appeared as a dancer on Strictly since 2015, posted a similar photo and wrote: “You’re mine.” The pair had been linked in the press in recent weeks, following Maura’s split from fellow Love Islander Chris Taylor. Earlier this week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her holding the hand of an unknown man at dinner, prompting her followers to speculate that it was Giovanni’s.